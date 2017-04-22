Rose City Forecast Eight: PTFC vs Vancouver

After an ugly week, here we are back at the forecast.

The Timbers had a rough week, last Saturday, failing to score a goal for the first time in 2017. SKC, for all their faults, flat outplayed PTFC on their own turf. the immovable wall topped the unrelenting attack. All that said, PTFC had their chances, but Adi flubbed his, and Nagbe was robbed, and so the final score was 0-1 on a Dom Dwyer finish.

Similarly to the Timbers, the predictions didn’t earn many points. Only James Bondo was pessimistic enough to forecast a Timbers loss, and he got the score right as well, which gave him 10 points in a week where no one else scored higher than three. Irisblue32 takes home the most recommended prediction of the week for hoping that the TA would turn their backs on whatever antics Dwyer got up to pregame, and he would react by shriveling away. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen as such.

Onto the standings. I was a bit rushed this week, so errors are even more likely than usual. Let me know if I messed up!

Standings Week Seven Participant Total Points Weekly Points Participant Total Points Weekly Points Z_thrilla 48 0 Crafty_PDX 44 2 Schmadam08 43 0 STYLES34 43 1 Independent_Cascadia 41 1 Hendrik Johannes 40 3 JonMc 39 0 MacVanek 39 2 RCTID26 38 1 richard.hamje 37 1 Bosoxtjh18 36 1 PGHTimber 36 1 Timber Dave 36 0 Qoolio 35 0 TNOTTS 35 1 UNOprivateer 35 1 Weresquatch 34 0 Put-Me-In-Coach 33 2 Rhyanoceras 33 1 MrMoody 32 2 Timber DT 31 2 hoser!hoser! 30 0 YoBergo 30 0 Z-Whiz 30 1 dhenrichs 29 3 GeorgeCorps17 29 0 MindfulCyclist 29 2 shrekpdx 29 1 MofoOG 27 1 TheChooChooChin 27 1 TigardTimber 25 0 deadjeff 24 2 PenguinChe 24 2 Webfooter17 24 1 Withdrawn Striker 24 1 BarmyTarmy 23 0 shenanigans 23 0 afreborg 22 0 landoid 22 0 irisblue32 20 3 lefhanded49 20 1 my favorite axe 20 2 4-5-2 19 1 product_placement 17 0 Tfetters 16 0 Walrus_Kasra 16 0 James Bondo 15 10 RCTIDnomatterwhat 15 0 Deschutes 14 1 mschofer 12 0 Hailfire97 10 0 pdxsoccerdad 9 0 Andrew Collins 8 0 biggieswc 8 0 CubanDaywalker 8 2 Foggy4 8 0 hobbesoftheeast 8 0 lcpdx 8 0 LU_PDX 8 0 Hand Ride 7 0 Ibowyer 7 0 Kaatmandu 7 0 KarlRadekBonk 7 0 living 7 0 YoYoBananas 7 0 straight red 6 0 Timbersox 6 0 Timber TKO 6 0 picknroll222 5 0 ScottyRiley 5 0 Jjwalker16 4 0 Ballast 3 0 BlazerTucker 3 0 JoeyinTimberland 3 0

The Timbers remain at home this week, playing their first Cascadia match of the year against Vancouver. With their hot start now several games behind them, PTFC are looking to get back into a winning groove and maintain their hold on the top of the west. On the other hand Vancouver got a win against Seattle last weekend and will be looking to strengthen their grip on the Cascadia Cup as well as get their first road result of the weekend. Will PTFC bounce back and hold them off?

Over/under: 4.5 total cards

The Scoring Format:

Correct score: 5 points

Correct result (draw/win/loss): 3 points

Each clean sheet: 2 points

Each goal-scorer: 1 point

Each FK/PK/assist/lack of assist: 1 point

Goal/assist bonus: 1 point

Player with the first yellow card of the match: 1 point

Each player with a red card: 1 point (Cannot earn points for predicting 0 red cards)

Over/under on total cards: 1 point

Most recommended/most outrageously accurate prediction: 2 points

Some ground rules and explanations/clarifications (the fine print):

You may amend your prediction at any point up to kick off to account for game day 18 announcements. Though I recommend at least getting an initial prediction sooner, just in case you forget to come back in that hour or two before the game.

Keep your scoreline predictions realistic. Basically, if you’re predicting lots of goals all the time to just earn points on goals and assists and ignoring the score, I feel that goes against the spirit of this thread. This hasn’t been at all a problem in the last two years, so let’s keep it that way!

The goal/assist bonus is an additional point if you correctly get the correct scorer and assistant on the same goal. (e.g., if Nagbe scores, assisted by Valeri, and you predicted that exact combination you get a total of three points - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 bonus. However, if you predicted Nagbe scores assisted by Adi and Adi scores assisted by Valeri, you would get two points from the Nagbe/Valeri prediction - 1 goal, 1 assist)

Please be clear whether you think a goal will be unassisted, assisted, or from a PK/FK. Unassisted = no assist, run of play; Assisted = player who got the assist; PK/FK = directly from a free kick. For the purposes of this thread, a PK counts as a FK, and a FK as a PK. If you just leave the assist section blank, I will assume you’re declining to make an assist prediction.

Even though a player can be awarded a secondary assist by OPTA, I will award a maximum of one assist point per goal. But that point can come from either the primary or secondary assist in the box score. However, please keep your predictions to one assist per goal.

For the over/under on cards, a second yellow leading to a red counts as two cards, not three.

You may predict more than one red card if you’re expecting a chippy match, but only up to three total.

Most weeks, I will reward the most recommended prediction with the 2 points. However, if someone predicts that Caleb will bring a towel to dry off Seattle’s field, and he does, they’ll probably get those two points, regardless of whether they got the recs. We’ll also be testing this out, because I want to be careful that this doesn’t end up favoring the first few people to post their prediction. As I see it, the goal here is to add even more fun without going too over-the-top ridiculous.

If you’re looking for where I set the over/under on total cards, check the end of the preview paragraph after the standings.

Format:

In the comment title, post your predicted score with the winners, eg: 4-2 Timbers

In the body of your comment, start with the goals and assists, like so:

Nagbe (Valeri)

Valeri (Free kick)

Adi (PK)

Blanco (Unassisted)

Beckham (Free kick)

Donovan (Beckham)

Next, choose your first yellow card, and that means picking only one person.

First yellow to Nigel De Jong

Then reds, if any. (NOTE: no points awarded for correctly calling a red-card-free match, so take a guess.)

Nigel De Jong gets a red card for stomping Blanco.

Clearly note whether you’re predicting over or under on total cards. Don’t leave me to try and figure it out!

And lastly, make your fun prediction.

Nigel de Jong tries to stomp Nagbe’s ankle again, but this time, Nagbe avoids the tackle. Being angry Nagbe for the first time in three years, he kicks the ball straight into NDJ’s groin. Camera pans to a trademark Chara smile.

As always, any questions about anything?