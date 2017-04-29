Match Recap: Timbers Get A Road Point

The main point to take away from this: any road point is a good road point. Especially when you get that point in Dallas. But it’s not any less disappointing as the Timbers took the lead, and gave it up, twice. And the goals given up were due to sloppy, almost comical defending.

After about a 15 minute delay due to weather, the first half started. It was a tepid first few minutes but quickly gained energy. Dallas came out flat not showing a lot of promise going forward. And the Timbers took advantage of that after Asprilla earned a free kick in the 29th minute. David Guzman stepped up to take the free kick and Fanendo Adi got his head to the ball; putting it right into the net for the opening goal.

Following the goal, Dallas picked up the tempo and things started to get pretty heated between the two teams. One of Dallas’ assistant coaches got sent off shortly after the goal and two yellows were given out as referee Baldomero Toledo tried to maintain control of the game. Vytas got a yellow in the 34th minute and Maynor Figueroa got one in the 37th minute. Both teams continued to play very physical until the break.

The second half started where the first half ended. Dallas fought hard to score and try to win. And due to some seriously bad defending by the visitors, Dallas were able to level the match twice. Maxi Urruti scored the first goal for Dallas in the 61st minute. Ridgewell blocked Urruti’s initial shot, but Nagbe got the ball caught up in his feet and allowed Urruti to regain possession. Then Urruti dribbled past Ridgewell and sent the ball into the top corner out of Attinella’s reach.

Timbers would regain the lead in the 71st minute when Sebastian Blanco scored his first goal for the Timbers. Substitute Darren Mattocks got to the end line and cut the ball back towards Adi. It sort of bounced off Adi a little bit and found Blanco who was able to turn and slot it home with his left foot.

But more mistakes at the back allowed Dallas to level again. In the 80th minute, Nagbe did not follow his mark, Grana, who took the ball to the end line and sent a cross into the box. Alvas Powell slipped and fell down, allowing his mark Tesho Akindele to get onto the end of the cross wide open. And any forward worth his money would put an easy ball like that away from point blank range. Dallas continued to push for the game winner for the final 10 minutes but couldn’t find it. The Timbers were able to start getting the air out of the game in stoppage time and it ended with the 2-2 draw.

With the result, Timbers retain 1st place in the West but are now in 2nd place in the Supporters Shield standings with Orlando City bumping Timbers from their perch. Up next the Timbers travel to San Jose to face the Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium. That away match will be on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30pm pacific.