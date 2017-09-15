Around The Forest: U.S. youth international Jonathan Gonzalez being targeted by Mexico

Portland:

The Portland Timbers look to extend a four-game unbeaten streak when they head to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium (6:30pm PT, KPDX). Here are five numbers to know for #RSLvPOR in the latest Quick Strikes.

Major League Soccer:

Can Atlanta continue rolling at home? ESPN FC's MLS predictions - ESPN FC

MLS is nearing the homestretch and points are at a premium as the postseasons looms. ESPN FC's fearless fleet of MLS writers offer up their picks of five of the weekend's key matches in Week 28.

Discuss: Were Atlanta wrong to run up the score against New England? | MLSsoccer.com

After Atlanta United put seven goals past the nine-man New England Revolution on Wednesday night, a debate erupted on social media after ESPNFC analyst Gabriele Marcotti argued that Atlanta ran up the score.

How Atlanta United transformed Georgia youth soccer & grew an academy power | MLSsoccer.com

Atlanta United christened their glittering new Mercedes-Benz Stadium home with a decisive 3-0 defeat of FC Dallas in front of another bumper crowd last weekend, turning heads both at home and abroad. But in the long run, another win over FCD two months prior – in front of a far smaller crowd and in much humbler surroundings – might well prove to be the most fateful result of the MLS expansion club’s inaugural season.

Scarftember: The early history of MLS supporters' scarves | MLSsoccer.com

The soccer scarf has transcended its original pure utility, when early 20th-century English fans needed warmth while watching mid-winter matches in the biting cold. Now, it’s an emblem of fan support that can be proudly worn, held up during a match, traded with other fans, and displayed as a memento. And in MLS, the versatile scarf has been part of fan culture from the league’s inception.

Jay Heaps: First Revolution red card in Atlanta "a little bit harsh" | MLSsoccer.com

It was one of the turning points in a first half that saw the match between Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution “flipped on its head.” Following Wednesday night's 7-0 defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Revs manager Jay Heaps stated that the first of two first-half red cards shown to his team was “a little bit debatable and a little bit harsh.”

Jaylin Lindsey becomes Sporting KC's 3rd Homegrown signing since 2016 | MLSsoccer.com

Sporting Kansas City has signed 17-year-old defender Jaylin Lindsey as a Homegrown Player, the club announced Thursday. Lindsey will be added to the roster when his MLS contract begins on Jan. 1, 2018. His contract will run through 2021 with an option for 2022.

Play of the Week 27: DOGSO – You decide! – Professional Referee Organization

In this week’s Play of the Week we are again discussing DOGSO (Denying an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity). As all three plays occurred outside of the penalty area, the law change does not apply. Rather we are examining the law and the considerations that apply.

United States:

USMNT falls two spots in latest FIFA rankings | SBI Soccer

September’s World Cup qualifiers were not exactly positive for the U.S. Men’s National Team, and that has been reflected in the latest FIFA rankings.

Mexico targeting U.S. youth international Jonathan Gonzalez - Stars and Stripes FC

According to a recent report by Mexican media outlet Récord, United States youth international Jonathan Gonzalez is on the radar of Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio.

Thoughts: What does the USMNT need to do to qualify for the World Cup? - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States marches on towards the final matches of World Cup qualifying in a precarious spot. Sitting in 4th place in the Hex, the USMNT still has an opportunity to qualify directly for the World Cup next summer in Russia. Yesterday, we questioned why the USMNT has struggled this cycle during World Cup qualifying.

World:

UEFA opens proceedings over crowd trouble at Arsenal-Cologne game - ESPN FC

UEFA has charged Cologne and Arsenal following crowd problems at their Europa League game at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The match was delayed by an hour as thousands of Cologne fans outside the stadium prevented Arsenal supporters from getting to the turnstiles.

FC Hollywood is back! Bayern in chaos as Ancelotti feels the heat | Goal.com

When Roman Polanski was filming the Oscar-winning 1974 movie Chinatown, Faye Dunaway asked the director what was her character's motivation for a particular scene, to which Polanski replied "your paycheck."

Paul Pogba injury: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirms midfielder will miss 'a few matches' with hamstring injury | Goal.com

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will miss “a few matches” after suffering a hamstring injury. The influential Frenchman, 24, had to be withdrawn after just 19 minutes during United's Champions League victory over Basel on Tuesday after sustaining the muscular problem.