NWSL Semifinal Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

The Thorns take on the Red Stars with a spot in the 2021 NWSL Final on the line.

By Grant Little
Chicago Red Stars v Portland Thorns Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Portland Thorns host the Chicago Red Stars in Providence Park in the second NWSL semifinal of the day. The winner of the match will book their ticket to the NWSL Final in Louisville on November 20 where they will take on the Washington Spirit, who defeated OL Reign 2-1.

The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinal with a 1-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC in Bridgeview, IL. MVP candidate Mallory Pugh provided the winner but will not be available for selection today. She is under the league’s COVID protocol along with her teammate Kayla Sharples.

The Thorns have not played since October 30 and earned a bye into the semifinals. Crystal Dunn (pregnancy) and Lindsey Horan (facial) are not available for Portland. Yazmeen Ryan gets her second-ever start for the Thorns in her first professional playoff match.

Game Info

Location: Providence Park I Portland, OR

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Pregame Reading

NWSL Semifinal Preview: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

I joined By Any Other Podcast to preview the semifinal and talk about all things Thorns headed into the playoffs.

Starting Lineups

Portland Thorns

Chicago Red Stars

