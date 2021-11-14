NWSL Semifinal Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

The Portland Thorns host the Chicago Red Stars in Providence Park in the second NWSL semifinal of the day. The winner of the match will book their ticket to the NWSL Final in Louisville on November 20 where they will take on the Washington Spirit, who defeated OL Reign 2-1.
The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinal with a 1-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC in Bridgeview, IL. MVP candidate Mallory Pugh provided the winner but will not be available for selection today. She is under the league’s COVID protocol along with her teammate Kayla Sharples.
Lindsey Horan is questionable and Crystal Dunn is obviously out for the Thorns tomorrow. Chicago’s list is much longer and includes Mallory Pugh (under COVID Protocol) #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/zeEwsBc0D5— Grant Little (@grantlittle09) November 14, 2021
The Thorns have not played since October 30 and earned a bye into the semifinals. Crystal Dunn (pregnancy) and Lindsey Horan (facial) are not available for Portland. Yazmeen Ryan gets her second-ever start for the Thorns in her first professional playoff match.
Game Info
Location: Providence Park I Portland, OR
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Starting Lineups
Portland Thorns
Our Starting XI vs Chicago. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/lrWCtAIxy4— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) November 14, 2021
Chicago Red Stars
A to Louisville is at stake...time to in!— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 14, 2021
Here is today's Starting XI, presented by @MagellanCorp pic.twitter.com/vLtXUOqeoi
