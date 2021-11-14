NWSL Semifinal Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

The Portland Thorns host the Chicago Red Stars in Providence Park in the second NWSL semifinal of the day. The winner of the match will book their ticket to the NWSL Final in Louisville on November 20 where they will take on the Washington Spirit, who defeated OL Reign 2-1.

The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinal with a 1-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC in Bridgeview, IL. MVP candidate Mallory Pugh provided the winner but will not be available for selection today. She is under the league’s COVID protocol along with her teammate Kayla Sharples.

Lindsey Horan is questionable and Crystal Dunn is obviously out for the Thorns tomorrow. Chicago’s list is much longer and includes Mallory Pugh (under COVID Protocol) #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/zeEwsBc0D5 — Grant Little (@grantlittle09) November 14, 2021

The Thorns have not played since October 30 and earned a bye into the semifinals. Crystal Dunn (pregnancy) and Lindsey Horan (facial) are not available for Portland. Yazmeen Ryan gets her second-ever start for the Thorns in her first professional playoff match.

Game Info

Location: Providence Park I Portland, OR

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Pregame Reading

NWSL Semifinal Preview: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

I joined By Any Other Podcast to preview the semifinal and talk about all things Thorns headed into the playoffs.

We made another cross-over with @StumptownFooty talking about the playoffs' semifinals with @grantlittle09 !



Warm-up with the latest episode of BAOP (By Any Other Podcast) before the Portland - Chicago match! #BAONPDX

https://t.co/gYP8Dkma7M

https://t.co/UG7PoN41DM — Thorns en Español (@PTFCes) November 14, 2021

Starting Lineups

Portland Thorns

Chicago Red Stars