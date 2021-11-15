Timbers, Thorns FC partner with Providence to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Providence Park for children ages 5 to 11

Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced today that they have partnered with Providence Health & Services to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 at Providence Park on Thursday, November 18.

The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST and will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as long as supplies last. Attendees should walk through Gate F on 20th and Morrison St. No registration is required as this is a walk-in clinic.

Children will receive an age-appropriate vaccine dose that is one-third of the adult dose but contains the same active ingredients. Timbers and Thorns FC highlighted in the release that “The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, and over 90% effective at preventing the virus in younger children. In addition, the vaccine protects kids from some of the most damaging long-term consequences of the virus.”

