MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1 Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United

The Portland Timbers today host Minnesota United FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Kick off is slated for 2:30 PST in Providence Park. The Timbers come into the match in good form. They won their previous three matches and capped the regular season off with a 3-0 drumming of Austin FC. The Timbers are fully healthy and in good spirits heading into the playoffs.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, may be in good spirits after a thrilling 3-3 draw with LA Galaxy on Decision Day but only have one win in their last five matches. Despite current form, United have beaten the Timbers twice this season. The Loons won 1-0 in June at Providence Park and 2-1 in Minnesota during July.

The winner of this first-round matchup will travel to Colorado on Thanksgiving Day to play the No. 1 seeded Rapids in the Western Conference semifinals.

Game Info

Location: Providence Park I Portland, OR

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Pregame Reading

Our brackets are in shambles already. Take a look at our predictions and laugh at us: Stumptown Footy Bracketology

Check out who Sam thinks could be an X-factor in the MLS Cup Playoffs: Portland’s Playoff X-Factors

Here is Alex’s Timbers vs. Minnesota United prematch preview: Playoff Preview: Timbers vs Minnesota United

Starting Lineups

Portland Timbers

Minnesota United