Timbers to play New England Revolution in 2022 home opener

Major League Soccer announced today the 2022 home opener for all 28 teams. The Portland Timbers will welcome 2021 Suppoters’ Shield winners the New England Revolution to Providence Park on Saturday, February 26. Kick off is slated for 4:30 p.m. PST.

MLS’ 27th season will begin on February 26 which is the earliest start date in league history. The league is starting early so it can conclude in Novemeber which allows MLS to finish before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

MLS announced other key dates in the 2022 season:

October 9 - Decision Day

October to November - Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

November 5 - MLS Cup

November 14 - World Cup player release date

November 21 - 2022 FIFA World Cup

The league also announced that dates and times are subject to change. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the conclusion of this year.

The full release can be accessed here.

The Portland Timbers are back in action on November 25 at 1:30 p.m. PST. The Timbers travel to Colorado to take on the Rapids in a Thanksgiving Day clash. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals.