MLS Cup Final Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC

The Portland Timbers today host New York City FC in the MLS Cup Final. Kick off is slated for 12 noon PST in Providence Park. It is the first time MLS Cup will be played at Providence Park. The Timbers earned the right to host the final because the team finished above NYFC in the Supporters’ Shield standings. Portland reached the final by defeating Minnesota United 3-1, Colorado Rapids 1-0, and Real Salt Lake 2-0.

NYCFC, much like the Timbers, came into the playoffs hot and have ridden that form to MLS Cup. The Pigeons advanced past Atlanta United 2-0, New England Revolution on penalty kicks, and Philadelphia Union 2-1.

NYCFC are in uncharted territory and have never made it to MLS Cup before. The Timbers have made it to MLS Cup for the third time. Portland defeated the Crew in Columbus in 2015 to earn their first and only star. The Timbers were defeated in 2018 by Atlanta United. Today the Portland Timbers look to overcome the Pigeons, hoist MLS Cup in front of Timbers Army, and add a second star.

Game Info

Location: Providence Park I Portland, OR

Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific

Watch: ABC, Unimas

Pregame Reading

Starting Lineups

Portland Timbers

New York City FC