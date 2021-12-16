Wave FC declines to select Thorns player in 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft

San Diego Wave FC neglected to select a Portland Thorns player with the sixth and eighth overall picks in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft. One of the passes likely pertains to the reported deal with the Thorns.

It was first reported on December 10 by The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf that Portland Thorns FC and San Diego came to a handshake deal that could not be finalized until the NWSL trade window reopens tomorrow. Kassouf reported that Christen Westphal and the NWSL playing rights of Amirah Ali will be traded to San Diego and, in exchange, Wave FC would not select a Thorns player in the Expansion Draft.

The first part of the deal was upheld by San Diego tonight and an official announcement of the trade is expected from both Wave FC and Portland Thorns FC in the coming days.

Portland previously traded Simone Charley and Tyler Lussi to Angel City FC in exchange for Expansion Draft immunity, a draft pick and allocation money. Therefore, no Portland Thorns players were selected in the 2022 Expansion Draft.