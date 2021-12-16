Thorns trade rights to Westphal & Ali to Wave FC

Portland Thorns FC announced today that the club has traded the NWSL playing rights of Christen Westphal and Amirah Ali to San Diego Wave FC. In return, Wave FC did not pick a Portland Thorns player in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft and acquired $50,000 in Allocation Money. The trade was first reported on December 10 by The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf.

“Christen has been an important part of this team since her arrival, and we can’t thank her enough for her contributions,” said Thorns FC GM Karina LeBlanc. “This was an extremely difficult decision, but we believe this opportunity has the best interest of Christen and the Thorns in mind. We wish her all the best in San Diego.”

Westphal arrived in Portland courtesy of a 2020 NWSL Draft day trade with Cascadia rivals OL Reign. She made 31 appearances (21 starts) across all competitions. Westphal provided two assists for the Thorns. In the 2021 regular season, she played in 15 matches and started 10 matches.

Thank you @Cwestphal20 for all your contributions to our club, and best wishes in your next chapter! #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/wHYdKJiYKM — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) December 17, 2021

Ali was selected by the Thorns in the 2021 NWSL Draft. She ended her college career with Rutgers in the 2021 NCAA College Cup semifinals, losing to eventual champions Florida State.

