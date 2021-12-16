Lindsey Horan voted 2021 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

U.S. Soccer announced today that Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan was voted the 2021 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate the other nominees,” said Horan. “They all had incredible years, especially Carli [Lloyd] in her last year with the team. She was outstanding. I really appreciate everyone who voted and who supported me in the past year, which was a difficult year for everyone. I’m not really a player who wins these types of awards, so I’m super appreciative and it’s very meaningful to me.”

This is Horan’s first time winning the award and she becomes the 18th different player to win this award. The Thorns midfielder is the third player to win both U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year (2013) and U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year along with Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz.

THE GREAT HORAN

@LindseyHoran is your 2021 @BioSteelSports Female Player of the Year! It’s her first time earning the honor ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/q8gNGjT7rW — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 17, 2021

Horan was named to the NWSL Best XI. She score two goals and registered a joint team-high three assists.

She started 18 matches for the USWNT and made 22 appearances. She scored six goals which was tied for fourth best on the team and provided five assists which was tied for second best. Horan started five of the six matches in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal with the U.S.

Horan also reached a milestone 100 caps in the Olympics against New Zealand. She captained the team for the first time to celebrate her 100th cap. She captained the team for the second time in Australia and scored her 25th senior international goal, becoming the 24th player in USWNT history to score 25 or more goals.

“Lindsey was very, very good this year and she deserves this recognition,” said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Her work ethic in the midfield and her mentality to continue to evolve as a player is inspiring. Her ability to control the tempo of a game at the highest levels is world class, as is her ability to win balls in the midfield and help create goals in the attack. She’s an important piece of our National Team and we’re looking forward to seeing continue to grow as one of our leaders.”

