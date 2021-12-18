 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thorns select Nasello, Provenzano and Beckman in 2022 NWSL Draft

The Portland Thorns drafted two forwards and a defender.

By Grant Little
Syndication: NorthJersey Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Portland Thorns FC today drafted Sydny Nasello, Gabby Provenzano and Natalie Beckman in the 2022 NWSL Draft. Portland Thorns went into the draft with the 13th, 22nd and 48th picks. They did not make any draft day trades and used those three selections to add depth to their attack and defense.

With the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NWSL Draft, Thorns FC selected forward Sydny Nasello from the University of South Florida.

The Thorns selected defender Gabby Provenzano from Rutgers with the 22nd overall pick of the draft. Provenzano was teammates with former Thorns’ draftee Amirah Ali at Rutgers. Her Scarlet Knights were knocked out of the NCAA College Cup in the semifinals by eventual champions Florida State.

Portland selected forward Natalie Beckman from Denver with the 48th overall pick of the draft and the Thorns’ final pick.

Make sure to check back on the site for more in-depth introductions and breakdowns of all of the Thorns’ draftees.

