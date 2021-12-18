Thorns select Nasello, Provenzano and Beckman in 2022 NWSL Draft

Portland Thorns FC today drafted Sydny Nasello, Gabby Provenzano and Natalie Beckman in the 2022 NWSL Draft. Portland Thorns went into the draft with the 13th, 22nd and 48th picks. They did not make any draft day trades and used those three selections to add depth to their attack and defense.

With the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NWSL Draft, Thorns FC selected forward Sydny Nasello from the University of South Florida.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be going to Portland."



Right after being drafted, @sydny_nasello chatted with @richardfarley. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/aKecLUDYgE — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) December 18, 2021

13 - POR - Sydny Nasello - F (WG) - South Florida



Fit - A

Value - A+



Thorns really needed some attacking depth after earlier trades. Best dribbler in DI and a great passer for a winger. Good value here. — Chris Henderson (@chris_awk) December 18, 2021

The Thorns selected defender Gabby Provenzano from Rutgers with the 22nd overall pick of the draft. Provenzano was teammates with former Thorns’ draftee Amirah Ali at Rutgers. Her Scarlet Knights were knocked out of the NCAA College Cup in the semifinals by eventual champions Florida State.

"You'll get 110% effort from me and no matter what I always leave it on the field."



Gabby Provenzano is headed to the Rose City and couldn't be more excited to get started. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/742Vjlhamr — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) December 18, 2021

22 - POR - Gabby Provenzano - D (CB) - Rutgers



Fit - B

Value - A



Great value at this spot. Don't think she's a star, but she's got technical ability from a school that produces great defenders. Not great in the air, but solid overall. — Chris Henderson (@chris_awk) December 18, 2021

Portland selected forward Natalie Beckman from Denver with the 48th overall pick of the draft and the Thorns’ final pick.

48 - POR - Natalie Beckman - F (WG) - Denver



Value - A+++



An absolute perfect pick for the team's DNA and history of player development. Posted silly numbers for Denver and is one of class' best crossers. — Chris Henderson (@chris_awk) December 18, 2021

Make sure to check back on the site for more in-depth introductions and breakdowns of all of the Thorns’ draftees.