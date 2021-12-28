 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Portland Trail Blazers announce Timbers & Thorns Night

Timbers and Thorns fans can get a special offer for the Trail Blazers game against the Miami Heat on January 5. The offer includes an exclusive co-branded scarf and more.

By Grant Little
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers today announced Timbers & Thorns Night at the Moda Center on January 5, 2022, when the Blazers take on the Miami Heat. Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters Members can take advantage of a special offer and can receive an exclusive group ticket as well as a limited edition co-branded Portland Timbers, Thorns and Trail Blazers scarf.

The scarf features a two-sided design. One side is green and black with a Timbers crest at one end of the scarf and a Blazers logo on the other with a forest of pine trees in between. The other side of the scarf is similar but is red and black and features the Thorns crest along with the Blazers logo with a white mountain in between.

To receive the exclusive co-branded scarf, fans can use this link to purchase tickets. By purchasing tickets via the link, fans will also get the opportunity to shoot a free throw on the court after the conclusion of the game.

The Timbers & Thorns Night offer provides a variety of seating options throughout the Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers will distribute information regarding scarf pick-up the week of the game.

