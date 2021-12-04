Western Conference Final Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

The Portland Timbers today host Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Final in Providence Park. The Timbers advanced to the conference final by dispatching Minnesota United 3-1 and upsetting the top-seeded Colorado Rapids 1-0.
Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders in penalty kicks after not registering a shot in 120 minutes. RSL then went to Kansas City and scored in the 72nd and in second-half stoppage time to win 2-1.
Dairon Asprilla will miss the match after being shown a red card late in the Western Conference Semifinal. Sebastian Blanco picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the match against Colorado and looked set to miss out today. But John Strong reported yesterday that Blanco has been upgraded from questionable to probable for the match.
If the Timbers are able to advance to the MLS Cup Final, it will be hosted in Providence Park regardless of the result of the Eastern Conference Final.
Game Info
Location: Providence Park I Portland, OR
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific
Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes
A rare bit of news from me but reporting live from Timbers practice in Beaverton: Sebastian Blanco has been upgraded from Questionable to Probable for tomorrow's Western Conference Final (6:30pm ET on FS1) with his hamstring injury suffered vs Colorado last week #MLSCupPlayoffs— John Strong (@JohnStrong) December 3, 2021
Starting Lineups
Portland Timbers
Our Starting XI vs. RSL. #MLSCupPlayoffs #RCTID pic.twitter.com/Uvu3pUIfuz— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) December 4, 2021
Real Salt Lake
The XI lads. #PORvRSL | #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kKlA7klmEC— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 4, 2021
