Timbers will host NYCFC in MLS Cup Final

The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, December 11. The match will kick off in Providence Park at 12 noon PST and will be broadcast on ABC. The Timbers booked their spot in the MLS Cup Final with a 2-0 win yesterday over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Final.

NYCFC won the Eastern Conference Final 2-1 against the Philadelphia Union today. The Union opened the scoring courtesy of an own goal in the 63rd minute but NYCFC came roaring back. Maxi Moralez equalized in the 65th minute and Talles Magno scored the winner in the 88th.

Portland advanced to their third MLS Cup (2015, 2018, 2021) and will host the final for the first time. The Timbers won MLS Cup in Columbus, OH against the Crew in 2015 and were defeated by Atlanta United on the road in 2018. They will welcome NYCFC to Providence Park in the latest edition of the MLS Cup Final.