Thorns FC trade Charley, Lussi to Angel City FC for Allocation Money, 2022 NWSL Draft pick, Expansion Draft immunity

Portland Thorns FC announced today that the club has aquired $100,000 in Allocation Money, a 2022 NWSL Draft natural second round pick and roster immunity from Angel City FC in the 2022 NWSL expansion draft in exchange for forwards Simone Charley and Tyler Lussi.

“I’ve been a player who has been traded, so the most important part of this process was meeting with Simone and Tyler to ensure they were supported in this move,” said general manager of Thorns FC Karina LeBlanc. “Both players expressed their love for the Thorns and the impact their time here has had on them as people and players, yet when this opportunity came about they conveyed their desire for a new challenge and opportunity.

“With expansion, we knew we were going to lose some players, and after speaking with them we came to a mutual understanding. They are both great people that have shown a commitment to helping this club become a success on the field, in the locker room and within the Portland community. We appreciate all their contributions and wish them all the best in Los Angeles.”

Charley has been with Thorns FC since May 8, 2019. She started 28 matches and appeared in 46. She notched eight goals and two assists across all competitions. Charley scored a career-best five goals in 2021 and appeared in 19 matches.

Thank you @tyler_lussi for all the memories in the past 5 seasons - your drive, joy, one-of-a-kind game day arrivals and more! Best of luck in the future. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/RAFxeq8LQ9 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) December 8, 2021

The Thorns drafted Lussi with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. Lussi appeared in 56 matches across all competitions and logging six goals and five assists. In 2021, Lussi appeared in ten matches and scored one goal.

Thank you @tyler_lussi for all the memories in the past 5 seasons - your drive, joy, one-of-a-kind game day arrivals and more! Best of luck in the future. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/RAFxeq8LQ9 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) December 8, 2021

The full release can be found here.