Portland Thorns exercise 2022 contract options on six players

Portland Thorns FC announced today that the club has exercised the 2022 contract option on six players and extended new contract offers to seven players.

Hannah Betfort, Shelby Hogan, Meaghan Nally, Madison Pogarch, Abby Smith and Morgan Weaver are the players whose options were exercised for the 2022 season.

Bella Bixby, Celeste Boureille, Marissa Everett, Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Angela Salem and Christen Westphal were all extended new contract offers for the upcoming season.

The players who are under contract for the 2022 season include Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Emily Menges, Olivia Moultrie, Natalia Kuikka, Rocky Rodriguez and Yazmeen Ryan.

Christine Sinclair (Canada), Becky Sauerbrunn (U.S.) and Sophia Smith (U.S.) also remain on the roster as federation players.

Taylor Porter is out of contract. Porter will be eligible for selection on the NWSL Re-Entry wire.

The Portland Thorns’ full release can be found here. It was also announced today that Simone Charley and Tyler Lussi were traded to Angel City FC in exchange for $100,000 in Allocation Money, a 2022 NWSL Draft natural second-round pick and 2022 expansion draft immunity from Angel City.