Timbers select Julian Bravo, Sivert Haugli in second and third rounds of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

The Portland Timbers selected Julian Bravo and Sivert Haugli in the second and third rounds of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. With the 27th pick in each of the final two rounds, the Timbers chose two more defenders.

The Timbers’ second-round pick, Julian Bravo, played primarily as a midfielder at Santa Clara University and tallied two assists in the 2021 season.

With the 55th pick overall in the 2022 MLS #SuperDraft, we've selected Julian Bravo! #RCTID pic.twitter.com/BX5mB2ovLW — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 11, 2022

Bravo projects at the professional level as an attacking-minded fullback. It might be a big ask for a second-round draft prospect to make the first team, but if he does, he fits the style of fullback for Giovanni Savarese’s team.

With their third-round pick, the Timbers selected defender Sivert Haugli out of Virginia Tech University. Haugli, a native of Oslo, Norway, played as both a central midfielder and a central defender during his time in college.

With the 83rd overall pick in the 2022 MLS #SuperDraft, we've selected Sivert Haugli! #RCTID pic.twitter.com/CQyT7kpU8K — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 11, 2022

Haugli spent time with Norweigan sides Snaroeya SK, Stabaek Football and Baerum SK in during his youth career before arriving at Virginia Tech. At 6-5, he projects as a physical presence who could possibly contribute to a back line at the pro level.

Bravo and Haugli today joined the Timbers’ ranks alongside Justin Rasmussen, who was Portland’s first-round pick in the SuperDraft. There is a good chance that Bravo and Haugli get invites to preseason training camp, but as is the case with later-round SuperDraft picks, it is no guarantee. Nor is it a guarantee that either player receives a contract offer for a role somewhere within the organization. It will depend on whether it is the right fit for the Timbers’ roster or the club’s MLS NEXT Pro roster, as well as how the players perform in preseason.

With the SuperDraft now finished, all eyes turn toward additional news of Timbers’ offseason signings, any additional contract extensions, and then the start of preseason training camp.