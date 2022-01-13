Morgan Weaver added to USWNT January camp roster

U.S. Soccer today announced that Morgan Weaver has been added to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the January training camp. The camp will be held in Austin, TX from January 19-28.

Weaver was one of two players added to the USWNT roster after Vlatko Andonovski announced in his media availability yesterday that Catarina Macario wouldn’t be joining the group and a player would be added to the roster. It was also announced today that Imani Dorsey, who was originally on the roster, had to withdraw due to injury. The other player added to the USWNT squad was the Chicago Red Stars’ Morgan Gautrat.

Weaver was mentioned by Andonovski when Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer asked about Sophia Smith and Catarina Macario as strikers for the USWNT. Andonovski highlighted the two players' strengths before mentioning both Weaver and Ashley Hatch as potential No. 9s to keep in mind.

Weaver earned her first senior call-up in November 2021 when the U.S. traveled to Australia to play The Matildas twice. She appeared as a substitute in both matches, earning her first two caps.

The January training camp is the first meeting for the USWNT in 2022. The U.S.’s first matches of the new year will be played during the 2022 She Believes Cup when the team takes on the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in February.

U.S. Soccer’s full release can be found here.