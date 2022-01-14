Full Statement, Here’s What PTFC Told ESPN Before 107IST Story

The Portland Timbers and Thorns front office provided the below statement to ESPN yesterday and today sent it to Stumptown Footy:

“For most of the last decade we have enjoyed a fair and balanced relationship with the 107ist board and have given them unprecedented access, input and transparency into the club. Most recently we allotted 7,250 MLS Cup tickets at $60 or less per seat in the Timbers Army section and adjacent reserved seating sections, granted the 107ist request to purchase 110 MLS Cup tickets for their own use before the general public had access and facilitated on-field photo credentials for the MLS Cup Final. That said, over the last three years the relationship with the 107ist board has changed. We believe the 107ist needs to be more inclusive and open to differing viewpoints from its small group of leadership. If a relationship is one-sided in a desire to drive protest over facts and player’s desires, it isn’t sustainable. We’ve come to the conclusion that the previous framework for dialogue and communication is due for a refresh and we will no longer be holding 107ist meetings in their current form as we look to increase our broader communication and input loops to the entirety of the supporters groups.”

The club also previously provided this statement to ESPN which was later sent to Stumptown Footy:

“Renewals for both the Timbers and Thorns are going extremely well and we will finish at or near the top in both leagues by our Jan. 21 deadline, which is the latest it’s been in club history. Renewal numbers industry-wide are down due to the pandemic, but we will exceed 90% for the Timbers and close to that for the Thorns. Additionally, new season ticket sales have been robust as we continue to grow both fanbases and we expect both teams’ season ticket base to be equal or higher than last season.”