107IST, Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters Release Statement in Response to PTFC Front Office

The 107 Independent Supporters Trust, the Timbers Army and the Rose City Riveters released a statement Saturday in response to a statement published from the front office by Caitlin Murray of ESPN on Friday. Murray’s piece detailed the rift between these supporters groups and the front office. The club’s statement, included in the piece, broke the news to these supporters groups that the front office would “no longer be holding 107IST meetings in their current form.” The club’s full statement can be accessed here.

On Saturday the 107IST, Timbers Army and the Rose City Riveters each shared this statement on their respective social media accounts in response to the front office:

“We were not surprised by Friday’s statement from the Portland Timbers and Thorns Front Office.

We believe that if asking for transparency and accountability through conversation is seen as contentious, that says far more about club leadership than it does about the 107IST, the Timbers Army, or the Rose City Riveters.

We will continue to do what we do. We will support these players.

We will remain, as we have always been, independent.”