Christine Sinclair honored with The Best - FIFA Special Award

Christine Sinclair was honored at the beginning of the FIFA The Best award ceremony and was presented The Best - FIFA Special Award for breaking the women’s international goal-scoring record.

@sincy12 is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award.

“Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to experience many successes from winning trophies internationally and at club level and accepting individual awards,” said Sinclair. “What matters are all the moments that I have shared and the connections that I have made. Being the first female to win this award is an incredible honor. I hope it inspires young girls around the world to chase their dreams and lets them know that anything is possible.”

Sinclair is one of the best players to ever play the game and has scored 188 international goals, more than any player in history. She won a gold medal this year with Canada during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this club season with Portland Thorns FC added an NWSL Challenge Cup, NWSL Shield and Women’s International Champions Cup title to her ever-expanding list of accolades.

“To say I’m proud of Christine is an understatement,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “She continues to make her mark and I am happy that the football world recognizes her for the greatness we have always seen in her. She is a truly humble human being, a great team leader, a phenomenal player and most importantly an incredible person whose legacy has already made a long-lasting impact in Portland.”

Give her all of the awards.



Christine Sinclair is the definition of greatness, and she has and will continue to inspire us all.



— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 17, 2022

