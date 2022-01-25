Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg

The Portland Timbers today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg. The Santa Barbara-born keeper was most recently out of contract with the LA Galaxy and has been signed by Portland through 2022 with team options for 2023 and 2024.

January 25, 2022

Despite being signed to the first team roster for the LA Galaxy, Vom Steeg never made any appearances for the Galaxy in MLS league play. He made one senior team appearance in the US Open Cup in 2018, starting in net for the Galaxy in a 3-1 win over the Golden State Force. Vom Steeg has made 54 appearances for the LA Galaxy II, the reserve side for the LA Galaxy who play in the USL Championship.

The 24 year-old keeper has also spent time with US youth national sides at various levels, including the U-14, U-15, U-17, U-18, U-20 youth national teams.

As for how he fits in with the Timbers, Vom Steeg will very likely fit in as the third keeper on the depth chart. Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham appear set to battle it out for the starting spot, and subsequent primary reserve spot.

Vom Steeg brings more upper-level experience than homegrown goalkeeper Hunter Sulte. Sulte, still just 19 years of age, likely needs more reps under his belt before he can confidently be considered as a potential contributor for the first team. He will most likely spend most of the 2022 season getting those reps with Timbers 2 in the MLS Next Pro reserve league, leaving Vom Steeg as the backup Ivacic and Bingham.

It may seem unlikely that a third-string keeper sees the field but harken back with me to the first few months of the 2021 season when the Timbers ran out of goalkeepers due to injury and had to sign Logan Ketterer as an emergency keeper for two weeks. We might not see Vom Steeg much, but the chance is always there that he may be called upon to stand between the sticks this year.

You can read the team’s full press release on the signing here.