Timbers release full Tucson training camp roster

The Portland Timbers have released their full roster for their training camp in Tucson, Arizona. The Timbers have been training in Tucson since January 21 and are set to face off against the Seattle Sounders on January 26 and Sporting Kansas City on February 3.

As with any preseason training camp roster, the group of players with the Timbers in Tucson is a blend. Most of the rostered first-team players are present — the only absences are due to international team duty. Those absences include Pablo Bonilla, Yimmi Chara, Cristhian Paredes and Bill Tuiloma. Other than those four players, all current senior team players that are under contract are with the team.

Beyond those players, the Timbers have included a number of academy players and SuperDraft picks with the first team while in Tucson. 2021 draftees Dawson McCartney and Diego Gutierrez and 2022 draftees Justin Rasmussen and Sivert Haugli are included.

In addition, the Timbers have also invited a few non-rostered players to join the team, with the potential for them to earn contracts with the club. One of the non-roster players is Ismalia Jome. He is a left back who was with the team last year but missed essentially the entire season after suffering an Achilles injury in April of last year. Jome is currently out of contract after the 2021 season.

Two other names to watch are Donny Toia and Abraham Bahacille. Toia, a left back, is an MLS journeyman who has been in the league for some time. He was most recently of Real Salt Lake, the team that first signed him as a Homegrown Player and could be a candidate to make the squad as fullback depth. Bahacille is a Venezuelan defensive midfielder from Metropolitanos FC. Rumors started popping up a few weeks ago linking him to the Timbers, and based on his age (turning 21 years old in March) and experience, he seems like a potential fit for a spot with the restarted Timbers 2 side in the MLS Next Pro reserve league.

The full training camp roster is below, and you can read the team’s full press release here.

Portland Timbers 2022 Training Camp Roster

As of Jan. 26

Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte, Justin Vom Steeg

Defenders: Claudio Bravo, Michael Dunne ^, Mitch Ferguson ^, Sivert Haugli %, Ismaila Jome *, Larrys Mabiala, Sean McDowd ^, Zac McGraw, Justin Rasmussen %, Donny Toia*, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders: Blake Bodily, Abraham Bahachille *, Diego Chara, George Fochive, Marvin Loría, Alex Moreno ^, Santiago Moreno, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson, Milo Wray ^

Forwards: Dairon Asprilla, Gerardo Duran ^, Diego Gutierrez %, Tega Ikoba, Dawson McCartney %, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

% draftee

^ academy player

* non-roster invitee