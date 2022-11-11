No Timbers players selected in 2022 Expansion Draft

After about 24 hours of waiting and Expansion Draft anxiety, Timbers fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After all five Expansion Draft picks were done and dusted no players from the Portland Timbers roster were picked by St. Louis City SC.

The Timbers had left 13 players exposed for the draft, and that list included big names like Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora. It also included players like Zac McGraw and Marvin Loria, who both were seen as potential attractive picks for the new midwest MLS expansion side.

In the end, all of those players remained on the Timbers roster as St. Louis looked elsewhere to reinforce their inaugural roster.

St. Louis’ first pick was USMNT international Nicholas Gioacchini from Orlando City SC. Their second picked was Indiana Vassilev from the other Florida side Inter Miami CF, followed by young players John Bell from the New England Revolution and John Nelson from FC Cincinnati. The final pick was attacker Jake La Cava from the New York Red Bulls, who was subsequently flipped to Miami for allocation money.

All of the teams who had players selected received $50K in allocation money from the league as compensation.

In addition, St. Louis made one more high-profile Expansion Draft day trade, as they traded $500K in General Allocation Money to the Houston Dynamo for centerback Tim Parker.

The Timbers were unaffected by the draft and subsequent trades, but their offseason work undoubtedly will continue as they continue to re-tool their roster for 2023.

