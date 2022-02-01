Thorns FC announce preseason roster

Portland Thorns FC today announced their 2022 preseason roster. The team will travel to Bend, Oregon for the start of the training camp from Feb. 1-5. The 2022 NWSL season will begin on Saturday, March 19 with the Challenge Cup.

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup will have three groups of four teams who will play double-round robin matches, semifinals and the NWSL Challenge Cup Final on Saturday, May 7.

The regular season will have each of the league’s 12 teams play each other home and away. Overall, each team will play 28 matches, 14 at home and 14 on the road. The schedule is set to be released at a later date. The league has also structured the 2022 season to significantly limit the number of matches played during FIFA windows.

2022 Thorns FC Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Bella Bixby, Shelby Hogan, Abby Smith

Defenders (7): Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Natalia Kuikka (INTL), Emily Menges, Meaghan Nally, Madison Pogarch, Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders (8): Sam Coffey, Crystal Dunn, Olivia Moultrie, Gabby Provenzano (CDP), Rocky Rodríguez, Yazmeen Ryan, Angela Salem (NYR), Hina Sugita (INTL, NYR)

Forwards (6): Natalie Beckman (CDP), Hannah Betfort, Marissa Everett, Christine Sinclair (NYR), Sophia Smith, Morgan Weaver

Key:

NRI – Non-roster invitee

NYR – Not yet reported to camp