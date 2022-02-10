Meghan Klingenberg signs two-year deal with Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC today announced that left back Meghan Klingenberg has signed a two-year contract, with a one-year option.

“Kling plays a critical role in setting the tone for us, on and off the field. The passion and energy she contributes to this team is what we want people to see and feel when they come to a game,” shared Karina LeBlanc, Thorns FC general manager. “Re-signing her to a multi-year deal was an important factor when looking at the future of this team, and we feel very lucky to have a player of Kling’s caliber and character on our roster.”

Klingenberg will play her seventh season with Thorns FC in 2022. The left back played in 22 matches (20 starts) in 2021 which was tied for second-most appearances by a player with Portland. She amassed 1,657 minutes and finished the season with a team-high three assists. Klingenberg played an integral part in the Thorns’ record-setting 13 clean sheets and won the NWSL Challenge Cup, Women’s International Cup and NWSL Shield in 2021.

“Kling takes great pride in being a Thorn, and we love having her as one. She lives and breathes what being Thorn is all about. Her passion for the team and the fans is obvious and infectious, her energy and passion for the game has become a driving force for the team. Her leadership qualities in all areas help connect players with one another and the community,” Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “On the field, she provides a spark with her work ethic, crossing excellence, and ability to get up and down the line for 90 minutes plus. We are thrilled to have her back in the red and black.”

Klingenberg has been included in the NWSL Second XI in 2017 and 2021. Throughout her Thorns career, she has appeared in 125 matches (121 starts). She has provided 19 assists across all competitions. Klingenberg has helped lead Portland Thorns FC to six titles. She currently ranks third all-time in club history in games played, games started and minutes played, while she is tied for second-most assists all time.