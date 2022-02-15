Kuikka, Moultrie, Rodriguez called up to respective national teams

Portland Thorns FC today announced that Natalia Kuikka, Olivia Moultrie and Rocky Rodriguez have been called up by their respective countries.

Kuikka and Finland will play three matches in the Tournoi de France from Feb. 16-22. Finland will face France on Feb. 16 at 12:10 p.m. PT, the Netherlands on Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. PT, and Brazil on Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Moultrie has been called into the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team which will travel to the Dominican Republic for their 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. The tournament spans from Feb. 25 to March 12. The U.S. is in Group A with the hosts, Puerto Rico, and Nicaragua. The U.S. will take on Nicaragua on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. PT before playing Puerto Rico on Feb. 27 at noon as well. The U.S. will close out group play against the Dominican Republic on March 1 at 3 p.m. PT. The top three finishers in the four groups will advance to the Round of 16 and will join the four teams that already qualified for the knockout rounds. The teams will play in a single-elimination tournament with the two finalists and the winner of the third-place match qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Rodriguez and Costa Rica start Concacaf W qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the first round. Costa Rica will host Saint Kitts and Nevis on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. The Ticas will then travel and play the U.S. Virgin Islands on Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. PT. Costa Rica is in a group with Guatemala, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Curacao. Each team will have two home matches and two road matches. The top finisher in the group will advance to the Concacaf W Championship, joining the top two Concacaf nations, the U.S. and Canada, who received a bye to the W Championship in July 2022.

