Angela Salem announces retirement

Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem today announced that she has retired from professional soccer. Salem’s professional career spanned more than a decade, including four seasons with Thorns FC (2018-21). Salem ends her career on a high, winning the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, NWSL Shield and Women’s International Champions Cup last season. She was also named the Rose City Riveters’ Supporters’ Player of the Year and was an NWSL MVP finalist.

For everything you gave us, and this wonderful game we love, thank you @asalem6. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/amhjVvBvY0 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) February 2, 2022

“Being selected by the Portland Thorns in the dispersal draft was truly a dream come true,” said Salem. “Representing this city, the fans, and the organization has pushed me to become a better player, leader, teammate, and individual. I am thankful that Mark [Parsons], Gavin [Wilkinson], and Merritt [Paulson] gave me the opportunity to live out my dreams while also supporting me in getting my master’s [degree].”

“I never took my time in Portland for granted and poured my heart and soul into every game, training, and opportunity that was presented. My journey throughout my career and especially with the Thorns has been quite a ride, but all good things come to an end, and fortunately, I feel at peace knowing that my last game was played exactly where I wanted – with my friends, at Providence Park, in front of our home fans, watching you all wave your scarves one last time.”

An iconic career comes to an end.



Angela Salem has retired from professional soccer. Congrats, @asalem6! Best of luck in your next chapter. Forever a Thorn.



Details: https://t.co/zy1s270H31 | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/qYzTQHs94K — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) February 2, 2022

Salem appeared in 23 games (21 starts) in 2021. She scored two goals and provided one assist. She was selected to the NWSL Best XI First Team and was featured in the NWSL Team of the Month for August, September and October.

“Angela was such an impactful player, teammate, and person to this club, what she contributed is irreplaceable,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “We want to thank her for the way she committed to this organization, the fans and the community. We wish her the best in this next phase of life, and hope to work with her in the future to continue her legacy here in Portland.”

After joining Portland Thorns FC via the 2018 NWSL Dispersal Draft, Salem appeared in 31 regular season matches and 48 appearances overall. She played nine total years in the NWSL, playing in 133 matches and over 10,000 career minutes. She won an NWSL Shield with the Western New York Flash (2013). In Portland, Salem won the 2020 Community Shield, 2021 Challenge Cup, 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup and the 2021 NWSL Shield.

Salem also played with the Sky Blue FC and the Atlanta Beat in the WPS, Boston Breakers and Washington Spirit. She also spent time overseas in both Finland and Australia.

All good things must come to an end…and it is time to walk away from the game I love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zFHFyu7sv — Angela Salem (@asalem6) February 2, 2022

Stumptown Footy congratulates Angela Salem on an incredible career and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

