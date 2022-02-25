Timbers announce signing of Diego Gutierrez

The Portland Timbers announced today that they have signed forward Diego Gutierrez to the first team. Gutierrez was Portland’s second pick in the 2021 SuperDraft, and the 70th pick overall. During the 2021 season, Gutierrez played an additional year at Creighton University, before joining up with the Timbers for the 2022 MLS preseason.

At Creighton, Gutierrez was primarily used as an attacker across the forward line. At the professional level, Gutierrez projects more as a true winger. In Portland, Gutierrez appeared in all three games during the Timbers’ preseason tournament, earning a start against Viking FK. During those games, Gutierrez did not look too out of place and had flashes of danger in pressuring and dribbling at the back line.

In his two years at Creighton after transferring from the University of Nebraska, Gutierrez recorded 16 goals and 13 assists across 30 games played. In addition, he earned BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year and All-BIG EAST First Team honors in 2021.

For the Timbers, Gutierrez fits a need of providing depth at the winger and forward positions as the Timbers have numerous players returning from injury and working towards full fitness. Gutierrez could line up on one of the wings — or potentially spend time at the forward spot — should the need arise for rotation or an additional look.

You can read the Timbers’ full press release on Gutierrez here.