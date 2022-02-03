Sophia Smith & Becky Sauerbrunn named to USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

Portland Thorns’ Sophia Smith and Becky Sauerbrunn have been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the SheBelieves Cup. Lindsey Horan, who the Thorns loaned to Olympique Lyonnais, is also included on the roster. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski today announced his 23-player roster for the tournament.

The USWNT will take on the Czech Republic in their first SheBelieves Cup match on Thursday, Feb. 17. The game will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, and will kick off at 8 p.m. PT on ESPN and in Spanish on TUDN.

The U.S. will also play their second match of the tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park. The USWNT will face New Zealand at Noon PT on Sunday, Feb. 20. The match will be broadcast on ABC and in Spanish on PrendeTV

They will close out SheBelieves Cup play on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. The U.S. will take on Iceland with kick-off slated for 6 p.m. PT and will be available on ESPN and in Spanish on PrendeTV.

The SheBelieves Cup matches will make the first game action of the year as the USWNT prepare for the qualification campaigns for both the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

U.S. Soccer’s full release can be found here.

2022 SHEBELIEVES CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; CAPS/GOALS):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 0), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 2), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 78)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 4/0), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC; 77/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 45/1), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 8/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 9/0), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 148/2), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 63/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 199/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars; 87/8), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA; 108/25), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 68/18), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA; 12/3), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 33/4), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 22/2)

FORWARDS (5): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 4/2), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 67/18), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 9/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 10/1), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 45/14)