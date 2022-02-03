Marissa Everett re-signs with Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC today announced that Marissa Everett has signed a one-year deal with the club with an option for 2023.

“Marissa is an example of hard work and commitment to the process at this club, and I am pleased she has signed an extension to remain in Portland,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “Each player brings their own unique qualities to the team and we are grateful for what Marissa brings to our group. We look forward to watching her continue to grow and develop, while helping the Thorns reach their goals in 2022 and beyond.”

Everett, 24, enters her fourth season with the team. She has made 24 appearances (11 starts) across all competitions during her time with Thorns FC. During the 2021 season, she played in a career-high 10 matches, making six starts. Everett also notched two goals during the 2021 campaign.

“Marissa is an exciting player who continues to improve and grow within this team and league,” said Rhian Wilkinson, Thorns FC head coach. “She brings a lot of intelligence and tactical understanding to the game, an ability that really opens games up for us.”

Everett joined the Thorns as a National Team Replacement Player in May 2019. She played her collegiate soccer at the University of Oregon from 2015-18 and amassed 18 goals and ten assists.

The club’s full release can be accessed here.