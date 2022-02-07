Thorns FC to open 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup away against OL Reign

The National Women’s Soccer League today announced the schedule, groups and tournament rules and regulations for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. The reigning champion Portland Thorns will play their first match against rivals OL Reign at Lumen Field. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. PT on Friday, March 18. The Thorns will host expansion side Angel City FC at Providence Park in their first home match of the season on Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT.

Portland opens the Challenge Cup with consecutive road fixtures. After traveling to OL Reign, the Thorns must travel to San Diego Wave FC. The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. PT.

The Thorns will host three consecutive matches at home starting with their home opener against Angel City. Portland will host their Cascadia rivals OL Reign on Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. The Thorns will then welcome Wave FC to Providence Park on Sunday, April 17 at 4 p.m. PT. Portland Thorns FC will close out group play on Sunday, April 24, when they travel to Angel City for the first time.

The Challenge Cup features three regional groups of four teams, playing double round-robin matches. The group winners will advance to the semifinal round. The winners of the semifinals will meet in the NWSL Challenge Cup Final on Saturday, May 7.

The full 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup rules and regulations that differ from the NWSL’s regular-season policies can be found here.

Portland Thorns FC 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Schedule

Fri, March 18 @ OL Reign 7 p.m.

Sat., March 26 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Wed., March 30 Angel City 7 p.m.

Sat., April 2 OL Reign 7 p.m.

Sun., April 17 San Diego 4 p.m.

Sun., April 24 @ Angel City 5 p.m.