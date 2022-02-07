Becky Sauerbrunn signs one-year contract with Thorns FC

Portland Thorns today announced that Becky Sauerbrunn has signed a one-year contract with the club.

“We are so excited to sign Becky for another year. The leadership, experience, professionalism and quality she adds to the team is invaluable,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “Becky is a competitor at heart and her mentality toward always striving to be better every single day is something that aligns perfectly with the meaning of being a Thorn.”

Sauerbrunn first arrived in Portland prior to the 2020 NWSL season via a trade with Utah Royals FC. The veteran center back has appeared in 26 matches (24 starts) across all competitions. Sauerbrunn has been a fixture in the Thorns defense and has won the 2020 NWSL Community Shield, 2021 Challenge Cup and 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup. The 2022 season will be Sauerbrunn’s 10th season in the NWSL.

Sauerbrunn is set to make her 200th appearance for the U.S. Women’s National Team during the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. She will become only the 12th USWNT player to reach that milestone. Sauerbrunn has featured in three Olympic games (2012, 2016, 2020) and three World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019).

“Becky is an icon of the women’s game and a role model to many through her professionalism and longevity, having her in the Portland Thorns jersey is a privilege any coach would want,” Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson shared. “Her leadership on and off the field, her tactical understanding, her ability to understand and adapt to what an opposition is doing, all of these things help make her one of the best center backs in the game.”

