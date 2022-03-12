Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Austin FC

After the 10-man Portland Timbers escaped Los Angeles with a point in their 1-1 draw with LAFC last weekend, they will look to earn their first win of the season against an in-form Austin FC. The visitors make their way to Providence Park having scored 10 goals in their opening two matches, the most of any MLS club to start the season.

The Timbers’ task against an on-fire Austin attack is made even more difficult by the absence of Claudio Bravo, who is suspended after picking up a red card against LAFC. However, in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, head coach Giovanni Savarese said that Dario Zuparic will be available for selection for the first time this season and that Larrys Mabiala and Pablo Bonilla could possibly feature as well.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00PM PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Pregame Reading

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

Austin FC: