Bill Tuiloma named to MLS Team of the Week

Another game, another Portland Timbers player named to the Best XI of the week.

This time defender Bill Tuiloma was named to the MLS Team of the Week. Tuiloma notched the game-winner against Austin FC last Saturday with a powerful, diving header off of a set piece in the second half. His stalwart defending also helped the Timbers earn their first clean sheet of the season, to go along with their first win.

In addition, Timbers midfielder Diego Chara was named to the bench for the TOTW, a recognition for the defensive work he put in in the midfield to keep Austin off the board.

This marks the third week in a row that a Timbers player has earned honors for the league’s Team of the Week. It is reflective of the strong start the Timbers are off to in 2022 — they are still undefeated and have collected five points from three games.

The Timbers will look to keep that record going this Saturday when they face FC Dallas down in Frisco at 5:30 pm PST.