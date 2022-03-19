Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas

After picking up their first three points of the season in a 1-0 win over Austin FC last weekend, the Portland Timbers (1-2-0) head down south for an away contest against FC Dallas. The Timbers are boosted by the return of left back Claudio Bravo after serving his one-game suspension but they will be without midfielder Cristhian Paredes after he sustained a hamstring injury in the victory over Austin FC.

Dallas (1-1-1) come into the match off the back of a 2-0 win over Nashville SC in their last game, with record signing Alan Velasco scoring his first goal for the club.

Location: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, TX

Time: 5:30 PM PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Pregame Reading

In his latest One Big Tree, Sam provides analysis on the Timbers’ positive start to the season through three weeks.

In the Post-Slab Pint, Alex detailed the good and the bad from the Timbers 1-0 win against Austin FC.

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

FC Dallas: