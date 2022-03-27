Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC

It’s been a week and a day since the Portland Timbers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, a 4-1 drubbing in Frisco at the hands of FC Dallas. Now, the Timbers will look to turn the page from that treacherous trip to Texas and get back on track when they face Orlando City SC in the friendly confines of Providence Park. It’s a rematch of the MLS is Back tournament final from 2020, when the Timbers ultimately stood triumphant in the bubble tournament that took place in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando (2-1-1, 7 points) are coming off of a 1-0 win over another West Coast team, the LA Galaxy. It was a hard-fought and somewhat unexpected win for the Purple Lions, and means that the visitors are a team coming into Portland with confidence in their form, even at a distance very far away from their hometown.

The Timbers meanwhile, might finally have confidence because more players are getting healthier, and some familiar faces are making their return to the team sheet. Portland will look to re-discover the form it showed in the first few weeks of the season, and get back into the win column.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 1:00PM Pacific

Watch: ESPN

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

