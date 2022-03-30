NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC

The Portland Thorns play Angel City FC today in the clubs’ first meeting. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on Paramount+. This is also both teams’ third match in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup and Portland’s first at home in Providence Park. The Thorns have come out of their previous Challenge Cup games with a draw and a win while Angel City have drawn and lost.

The Thorns drew their first match against Cascadia rivals OL Reign 1-1 at Lumen Field. Sofia Huerta opened the scoring for the Reign but Christine Sinclair quickly equalized as the teams shared the points. The Thorns defeated San Diego Wave via an early Sophia Smith goal and some resolute defending.

Angel City’s draw came in their first meeting with San Diego and both clubs’ inaugural match. Savannah McCaskill scored for LA and Kaleigh Riehl made it 1-1 which is how the game would end. OL Reign defeated Angel City with goals from Veronica Latsko, Alana Cook, and Angelina. Angel City’s goal was scored by Tyler Lussi, who was assisted by Simone Charley.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

Pregame Reading:

