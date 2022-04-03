Match Preview: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

Another weekend, another Sunday home matinee for the Portland Timbers.

A week after the 10-man Timbers registered a come from behind draw against Orlando City, they host Western Conference rivals the LA Galaxy at Providence Park. LA comes to town after having two weeks off, and will be keen to utilize that rest to right the ship on their own early season woes

The last time LA (2-2-0, 6 points) took the field, it didn’t go well. The Galaxy dropped a 1-0 result against Orlando at home. After winning their first two games of the season, LA is coming to town off of back to back losses. They will be looking to correct that losing streak, and will be determined to get three points this afternoon.

In handling that challenge, the Timbers will have to contend with yet another absence. Starting right back Jose Van Rankin picked up a suspension after being shown a red card last weekend, and Pablo Bonilla is set to make his first start of 2022 in his stead. Portland will be seeking to have an improved performance, especially on the attacking end, this Sunday over last Sunday, so that they can kick off April with a win at home.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 1:30PM Pacific (1:55PM kickoff)

Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

