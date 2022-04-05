Crystal Dunn Named 2021 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year

Thorns FC midfielder Crystal Dunn was named Concacaf Women’s player of the year for 2021 last night at the Concacaf Awards event.

Dunn was selected via Concacaf’s new voting system. This system allowed votes from coaches and players from Concacaf’s 41 member associations, as well as media and fans.

The moments Crystal Dunn found out she won the 2021 Concacaf Women's Player of the Year Award sure were special.



More Images: https://t.co/9q9Fpmc1Uz | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/T7r5i6XsF2 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) April 5, 2022

Dunn has been a key member of the USWNT, playing for them since 2014. She was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in which she started all six games, playing 554 minutes. She earned a spot on the tournament’s Best XI. The 29-year-old also started two games for the U.S. at the 2021 SheBelieves Cup helping them win their fourth SheBelieves title. She also was a part of the US team that won the gold medal at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, after which she earned another Best XI honor.

On the club level, Dunn has also seen success, she was a part of the Portland Thorns team that took home the 2021 Challenge Cup, the 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup, and the 2021 NWSL Shield. She played in 15 NWSL matches for the Thorns and started 12.

