Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Vancouver Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers (1-2-3) are heading north of the border to face the Vancouver Whitecaps (1-3-1) in the first Cascadia Cup rivalry game of 2022. Tonight presents itself as a game in which both squads will be determined to get their 2022 campaigns back on track, and start to climb from the basement of the Western Conference table.

Portland travels to face a Vancouver side that we really don’t know quite that much about yet. After a slow start to the season, the ‘Caps just collected their first win last week at home in a 1-0 decision over Sporting Kansas City. Portland’s opponents in tonight’s affair are a team that perhaps has a bit of confidence and momentum in the run-in.

For the Timbers, it’s been four weeks since they netted three points from a match. They are coming off three straight disappointing performances, which includes a home draw and a pair of bad losses, including last week’s 1-3 home loss to the LA Galaxy. So it’s an understatement to say that the Timbers could use a good performance and a win at BC Place this evening pretty badly.

Location: BC Place | Vancouver, BC, Canada

Time: 7:00PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Portland Timbers:

Vancouver Whitecaps: