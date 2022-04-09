Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Timbers 3-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers today defeated Cascadia rivals, the Vancouver Whitecaps, 3-2 in BC Place Stadium. Dairon Asprilla opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Jaroslaw Niezgoda doubled the Timbers’ lead, and Yimmi Chara added an insurance goal. The Whitecaps’ Cristian Dajome and Ryan Gauld scored Vancouver’s goals on the night.

The 100th meeting between the two teams started off fairly slowly in terms of chances for either team. The first yellow card which was given in the sixth minute set the tone for the rivalry night. The first opportunity of the night came from the Whitecaps but nothing came from it.

Portland had a few opportunities in the first half but their shots weren’t on frame. The Whitecaps had very few efforts in the first half and saw only 40% of the possession.

The first goal came from the penalty spot after a VAR review in the 41st minute. Asprilla put it away, giving Portland the lead. The second Timbers’ goal came in the 60th minute with a beautiful strike from Jaroslaw Niezgoda.

Vancouver came back in the 76th minute with a goal from Dajome but two minutes later Yimmy Charra puts away Portland’s 3rd. The final Vancouver goal came from a PK effort by Gauld.

6’ A yellow card was shown to Mabiala for a late tackle on Gaud.

8’ The first chance for the Whitecaps came from a cross that didn’t really trouble the Timbers.

9’ Raposo (27) delivered a free kick but it was cleared away by the Timbers.

12’ The Timber put pressure on Hasal and forced him to clear the ball.

17’ Van Rankin was given a yellow card for delaying a throw-in.

19’ Loria crossed for the Timbers but the Caps were quick to counter. Mabiala put in a challenge to stop their effort.

20’ Another Whitecap effort from Gauld is barely deflected by Bravo.

23’ A Portland long ball almost paid off but was just ahead of the intended attacker and went out of play.

25’ Yimmi Chara swung a free kick into the bow but it was deflected out of the area.

27’ Paredes shot went straight to Hasal. It was Portland’s first shot on the night and was easily smothered by the Caps’ keeper.

32’ Portland picked up possession in the Caps’ box which gave them another chance to counter but the ball was turned over.

33’ Portland had 60% possession but very few chances on target.

38’ Loria brought down a long but and was challenged in the penalty box. He was taken down in the box.

39’ The referee went to VAR to review the play. The ref eventually awarded Portland a penalty kick and Asprilla stepped up to take it and rocketed it into the side netting.

43’ A third yellow card was given to the Timbers. Asprilla was the recipient almost immediately after his goal.

46’ Sebastian Blanco replaced Marvin Loria at the half.

52’ Vancouver started to play with a much greater sense of urgency in the second half. They were more direct and aggressive in the second frame.

54’ The Whitecaps came close when Gauld hit the side netting with a header.

55’ Gauld went down in the box under pressure from a Timbers defender. The Whitecaps petitioned for a call but didn’t get one.

58’ Caicedo scored but had his goal called back because of a foul committed on Mabiala.

60’ Portland doubled their lead via a ball from Blanco to Niezgoda, who smashed the ball into the back of the goal.

66’ A diving save from Ivacic kept the Timbers up by two.

70’ Asprilla was replaced by Santiago Moreno.

72’ Ivacic made a great save to deny White’s headed effort.

76’ The Whitecaps halved the Timbers’ lead via Dajome, who pulled one back for Vancouver,

78’ Yimmi Chara re-established the Timbers’ two-goal advantage.

85’ The Whitecaps continued to push for a second goal as the second half progressed.

86’ A VAR review gave Vancouver another opportunity to get a goal back. The foul came from Bravo on Gauls.

89’ Ivavic saved the PK, maintaining Portland's two-goal lead. The keeper had many great saves on the night.

ON HIS FIRST PK IN MLS HE SAVES IT!! WELL DONE JAZZY #RCTID pic.twitter.com/I8y5baT2T1 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) April 10, 2022

The Timbers brought on Dario Zuapric Yimmi Chara.

Four minutes of stoppage time were added to the final half of the game.

90+2’ The Whitecaps almost sneak a goal past Ivacic but he held on.

90+3’ Another PK was awarded to the Whitecaps and a yellow card was given to Bravo.

90+4’ Gauld stepped up to take the PK, and he buried the ball in the top netting.

The final whistle marked the first loss for the Whitecaps at home in 15 games.

The Timbers were able to see out the match, winning 3-2. Portland are back in action on Saturday, April 16th. The Timbers will travel to Houston to take on the Dynamo in PNC Stadium. Kick off is slated for 3 p.m. Pacific.