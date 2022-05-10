U.S. Open Cup Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ LAFC

The Portland Timbers are embarking upon yet another campaign for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest soccer competition in America, as they face off against LAFC tonight in the Round of 32.

It is a quick turnaround for the Timbers, who just earned a hard-fought draw in their last league game against the New York Red Bulls last Saturday. The team flew directly to Los Angeles from their match last week to help recover and prepare to play in a game on just two full days' rest. In order to help mitigate that, the Timbers have called up three players from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Timbers 2 to supplement the roster for tonight’s game.

LAFC meanwhile, come into the game off the back of a wild 2-2 draw at home in league play. They have not had to travel, and also have experienced success in the competition so far this year. LAFC entered the competition last round, where they put on a 5-1 thrashing of Orange County SC.

This will be the third time Portland has faced LAFC in Los Angeles in the Open Cup. In 2018, they fell to LAFC 3-2 in the quarterfinals. In 2019, they gutted out a 1-0 win, also in the quarterfinals. This will also be the second time Portland has squared off against LAFC in 2022 — their first meeting was a 1-1 draw, in which LAFC scored right at the death.

Location: Banc of California Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

Time: 7:30 PM Pacific

Watch: Streaming at ESPN+

No Radio Broadcast for the game

