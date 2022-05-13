Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs.OL Reign

The Portland Thorns (1-0-0, 3 points) are hosting OL Reign (0-1-1, 1 point) in their second match of the 2022 NWSL regular season at Providence Park. The Thorns got their regular season off with a bang the last time they played, when they dominated the KC Current to the tune of 3-0 win. The Reign are coming off of some tough results- back to back losses to the Washington Spirit (one in the Challenge Cup, and one in the regular season), and then a controversial 2-2 draw at home to Racing Lousiville.

The Reign have had the Thorns’ number as of late, and earlier this year managed to notch a win at Providence Park in the Challenge Cup. The Thorns will very likely have revenge on the mind tonight, and be eager to tally their first regular season win over the Reign since 2018.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Pregame Reading

Melina put together a preview reviewing the history between the Thorns and Reign, and setting the stage for tonight.

Lineups

Portland Thorns

OL Reign