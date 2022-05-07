Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ New York Red Bulls

The Portland Timbers (2-3-5) continue their road odyssey this Saturday, when they travel to New Jersey to face the New York Red Bulls (5-2-2). After falling last week in discouraging fashion to the Colorado Rapids, the Timbers enter Red Bull Arena on a winless skid. Portland hasn’t won in their past three fixtures, and has emerged victorious just once in their past seven matches. In addition, the Timbers have been held scoreless through three straight games.

They face a Red Bulls side that stands second in the Eastern Conference, and fourth in the overall league table. Intriguingly, the Red Bulls have yet to win a game at home this season — all of their victories have come on the road.

Portland will be somewhat shorthanded in their effort to continue that record. Dairon Asprilla (health & safety protocols), Claudio Bravo (thigh) and Josecarlos Van Rankin (yellow card accumulation) are all unavailable for selection. Thankfully, after missing last match both Diego Chara and Sebastian Blanco have been upgraded to “questionable”, signaling that both will likely be ready to take the field against the Red Bulls.

Location: Red Bull Arena | Harrison, NJ

Time: 4:00 PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

Today's XI against Red Bull New York.



Kickoff is 4 p.m. (Pacific) on FOX 12 Plus. #rctid pic.twitter.com/Fe7zXBbJU0 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 7, 2022

New York Red Bulls: