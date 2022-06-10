The teams are confirmed! Portland Thorns will once again host WICC this August

After hosting the Women’s International Champions Cup in 2021, the Portland Thorns will do it again this year. They will once again host Olympique Lyonnais, along with first time invitees Monterrey and Chelsea FC for the 2022 WICC.

Last year it was Barcelona, Olympique Lyonnais, and the Houston Dash playing in the international tournament. This year, the invitees are different except OL. In 2022 Lyon claimed the Champions League and the D1 league titles last May.

Besides the French club, a Mexican team will be added to the group. That’s right, Rayadas de Monterrey were invited as well, as they won the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament.

Last but not least, Chelsea FC is the fourth team coming into the fold due to them winning the FAWSL and the FA Cup titles. This will mark the return of Sam Kerr to Providence Park, a place where she enjoys scoring— especially against the hosts.

Portland claimed the WICC title in 2021 after winning against Houston Dash in the semifinals and then beating Olympique Lyonnais in the final. If the same teams get the opportunity to play Lyon again it will be interesting to see Lindsey Horan, who is on loan for the French team, play for another team opposing the Thorns.

The brackets were already confirmed, with the Thorns playing against Rayadas de Monterrey on August 17th while OL will do the same against Chelsea the same day. The winners of each match will advance to the final scheduled for August 20th. The 3rd/4th place game will be played the same day.

For tickets, fans can already sign up for the exclusive fan pre-sale before they go on sale on June 21.

You can read the club’s full press release and sign up for the pre-sale here.