Match Thread: Portland Thorns @ Houston Dash

For the second time in five days, the Portland Thorns travel to face off against one of the teams at the top of the NWSL table. This time Portland (2-1-4, 10 points) will face the Houston Dash (3-1-3, 12 points) in the heart of humid Texas.

Houston has been one of the surprises of this early NWSL season, having gone undefeated since dropping their opening fixture of the regular season. They currently sit third in the table, and have done so on the back of a stout and difficult to beat defense. They have only allowed three goals through seven games, and currently boast a nearly 250 minute shutout streak, dating back to the 24th minute of their May 29 matchup against North Carolina.

The Thorns of course are already familiar with Houston’s stout play and defense this season: the Dash beat Portland 2-0 at Providence back on May 21, in what was Portland’s lone loss of the season so far. The Thorns are coming off of a 2-2 draw at league leaders San Diego, where Portland led for 81 minutes before Wave FC stormed back to score twice and earn the draw.

Portland will be looking to move on from that smarting result, and also perhaps get a bit of revenge along the way, when they look to pick up three points in Houston.

Location: PNC Stadium | Houston, TX

Time: 4:00 PM PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus, Paramount+

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

Houston Dash