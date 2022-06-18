Match Recap & Highlights: LA Galaxy 1 - 1 Portland Timbers

After a lengthy international break, the Portland Timbers returned to MLS action with a 1-1 draw away to the LA Galaxy. Yimmi Chara opened the scoring following a lightning-quick counterattack toward the end of the first half, but Dejan Joveljic rescued a point for the Galaxy in the 88th minute after some slack defending from Larrys Mabiala and the Timbers defense. The draw snapped a three-match losing streak against the Galaxy for the Timbers, who will undoubtedly feel disappointed to not see out the win.

After an injury-plagued opening 15 matches of the season the Timbers were bolstered by a clean bill of health going into the match, as Felipe Mora, Eryk Williamson, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, and Claudio Bravo all returned to the lineup.

6’ Santiago Moreno was played into the box and blasted a shot on target, but Galaxy ‘keeper Jonathan Bond was able to parry the shot out for a corner.

From the free kick, Aljaz Ivacic was able to get two strong hands to a curling effort from Victor Vazquez. 13’ Jaroslaw Niezgoda was able to get a toe onto a Josecarlos Van Rankin free kick, but couldn’t direct the shot on-frame.

30’ Larrys Mabiala was lucky to stay on the pitch after putting in another strong, late challenge on Rayan Raveloson. Fortunately for the Timbers, referee Joseph Dickerson didn’t brandish a second yellow card for the tackle.

Counter Attacking 101 pic.twitter.com/iFK3EWLp5a — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 18, 2022

The score would remain 1-0 in favor of the Timbers at the half.

52’ Moreno received the ball from Blanco on the left-hand side of the box and put a tantalizing ball across the face of the goal, but the pass was just a little too far ahead of Yimmi Chara, and the chance dissipated.

The match finished 1-1.

The Timbers will return to Providence Park for the first time in over a month when they take on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, June 25, with kickoff slated for 7:30 P.M. PST.