Match recap & highlights: Portland Thorns 6-0 Orlando Pride

The Portland Thorns got their third win of the 2022 season at home in a 6-0 victory over the Orlando Pride. The goals scored by Hina Sugita and Becky Sauerbrunn gave Portland th advantage in the first half, and a Sophia Smith brace along with goals from Natalia Kuikka and Taylor Porter in the second half gave to the hosts six goals and three points, putting them second in the NWSL table right before the international break.

With Sinclair and Weaver out, this is the lineup coach Rhian Wilkinson put on the field:

5’ Beckie went down, Kuikka up. Natu set up Sophia. She shot and it barely went wide.

6’ Right-footed volley for Portland but it went way too high.

16’ Abby Kim to Dougherty-Howard, and Bixby saves it with one hand left.

17’ COUNTERATTACK. Sophia went full throttle but McLeod covered her goal well enough and Daugherty-Howard clears it out.

18’ Great header by Beckie Sauerbrunn off a corner but McLeod saves it with an even greater save.

21’ GOAL! Hina Sugita scores after a great service by Janine Beckie!

25’ GOAL! Set piece for Portland and Sam Coffey shot the ball to the low corner of McLeod’s goal. She dove and stopped the shot but couldn’t keep hold of the ball. Becky Sauerbrunn took the rebound and scored her first goal for Portland!

30’ Sophia Smith found a ton of space in just inches and served the ball for Rocky who shot, but not on frame.

32’ Yellow card shown to Madison Porgarch.

45’ Coffey drew a foul and Portland had a dangerous set-piece right before halftime. Orlando’s defense ended up clearing the ball after a corner for the Thorns.

With two goals up, Portland went to halftime. The second half started with Orlando trying to keep control of the match and putting Bella Bixby to work but the hosts were quick to gain control again.

50’ Rocky has a shot but her attempt was blocked.

52’ Beckie took a low shot, but it goes wide.

54’ Beckie fought for the ball in Orlando’s box and ended up putting in a good service for Smith, but she couldn’t connect with it.

55’ Beckie with another great service from the left to Sophia but McLeod intercepted the ball timely.

57’ Great play by Olivia Moultrie who passed to Beckie. She took a shot but it went wide.

58’ Moultrie, Beckie, and Smith combine again and it was Sophia who took the shot this time, but her low shot went wide.

59’ Darian Jenkins powerful shot from downtown was saved by Bella Bixby who sent the ball out for a corner

64’ GOAL! Sophia Smith scored with a diagonal shot, making it 3-0 for the Thorns.

69’ Set piece for the Thorns. Service by Coffey that Rocky tried to head home but McLeod intercepted the ball.

71’ Jenkins takes a shot but the ball wasn't dangerous enough to put Bixby in trouble.

72’ Moultrie conducted the ball through the middle and found Smith. McLeod saved Smith’s shot.

73’ Pogarch and Beckie made way for Yazmeen Ryan and Natalie Beckman.

76’ Great footwork by Sugita. Moultrie ends up shooting on frame but McLeod saved the ball.

79’ GOAL! Natalia Kuikka scores after Moultrie set her up to make it 4-0 in favor of Portland.

82’ Moultrie and Coffey made way for Taylor Porter and Marissa Everett.

83’ Ryan’s shot went way too high.

86’ IT’S A BRACE! Sophia Smith scored her second of the afternoon with an absolute golazo.

90+1’ GOAL! Taylor Porter scores her first goal for Portland and makes it 6-0 for the Thorns.

Taylor makes it an even half dozen. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/Ndspk7R9JX — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) June 19, 2022

The full time whistle came, and the goals finally stopped coming. Portland ran away to a huge victory at home to propel them even farther up the table.

The Thorns finished the game with 26 shots total, 12 of those went on frame and scored 6 goals, unanswered by Orlando.

It was a great result for Portland before heading into the international break. The Thorns will be back on July 1st when they face Angel City at Banc of California Stadium at 7:30 P.M. Pacific.